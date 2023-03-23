Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
COLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.
Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE:COLD opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35.
Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.