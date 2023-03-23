Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

NYSE:COLD opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

