Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ABCB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.