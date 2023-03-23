AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.16% of Verint Systems worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,825,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 33.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after buying an additional 267,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

