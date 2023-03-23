AMI Asset Management Corp Has $31.98 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $31,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $192.97 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average is $163.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,603.16, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

