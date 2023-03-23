AMI Asset Management Corp Has $46.53 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 3.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $46,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $151.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.