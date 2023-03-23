AMI Asset Management Corp Has $61.52 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 4.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $61,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

