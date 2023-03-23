AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 302 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Simply Good Foods worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

