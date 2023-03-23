Ampleforth Governance Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $49.70 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00011925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

