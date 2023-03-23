Analysts Offer Predictions for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $13.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

DKS opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

