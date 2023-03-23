Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN: AMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 14,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,523. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.