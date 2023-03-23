Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 23rd (APDN, ASUR, BIIB, CCR, CHWY, CLNN, COIN, DPZ, DRI, EBQ)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 23rd:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Mindset Pharma (OTCMKTS:MSSTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

