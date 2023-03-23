Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $9.92 or 0.00036029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $184.86 million and $5,261.01 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00357861 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,171.30 or 0.26014583 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010160 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.84662338 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,947.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.