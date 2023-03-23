ApeCoin (APE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.53 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00014670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $96.43 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

