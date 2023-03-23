API3 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $100.37 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $100.37 million and $10.05 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00005737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

