Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Apple comprises 12.1% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YCG LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 170,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 380,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.67. 27,790,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,668,383. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

