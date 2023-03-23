Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.34. 1,823,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,395. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

