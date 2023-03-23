Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Down 4%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.01 and last traded at $119.02. Approximately 3,364,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,502,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

