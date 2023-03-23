ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Declares Dividend of $0.11

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

ARC Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.28. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on AETUF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

