ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 75.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Further Reading

