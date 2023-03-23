Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

