Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $92.17 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Ardor has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $92.17 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00061756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018263 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

