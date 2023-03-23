Ardor Price Tops $0.0887 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.65 million and $2.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00042222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018518 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

