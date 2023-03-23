Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 803,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 623,084 shares.The stock last traded at $28.95 and had previously closed at $28.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

