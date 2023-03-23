Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36. 58,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 14,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

