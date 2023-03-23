Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 16.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.72. The company had a trading volume of 153,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,664. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.35 and a 200-day moving average of $261.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

