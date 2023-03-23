Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.83. 10,643,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,212,426. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

