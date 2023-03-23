Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 35.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $175,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,303,704 shares in the company, valued at $519,571,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,303,704 shares in the company, valued at $519,571,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,880 shares of company stock worth $34,099,947 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

