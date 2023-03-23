Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,663 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,663 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

EA traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.77. 270,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,563. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.