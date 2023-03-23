Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $137.17. 173,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.62. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

