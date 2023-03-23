Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 207 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.49. The stock had a trading volume of 340,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

