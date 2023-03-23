Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 29 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Shares of EQIX traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $671.07. 42,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,858. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $709.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

