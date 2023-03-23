Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

