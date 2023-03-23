Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 5%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.96 and last traded at $28.96. 96,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 498,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Arvinas Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after buying an additional 167,390 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Arvinas by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,340,000 after buying an additional 606,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

