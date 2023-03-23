Asset Management Advisors LLC Buys 54,900 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 4.0% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 177.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 48.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 710,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

