Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 3.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth $30,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $39,000.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

