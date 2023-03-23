Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,815 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 6.1% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Williams Companies by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

WMB stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

