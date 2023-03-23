Asset Management Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $141.49 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $154.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.