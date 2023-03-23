Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 2.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TRP stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

