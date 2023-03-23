Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

