Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,625.60

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,625.60 ($19.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,962.50 ($24.10). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,955 ($24.01), with a volume of 683,845 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.63) to GBX 1,760 ($21.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.56) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.77) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($24.27).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,925.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,627.98. The company has a market capitalization of £15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,156.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

