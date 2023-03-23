Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.28% of Astec Industries worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

