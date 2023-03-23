Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.61

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.61 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 241 ($2.96). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 223.40 ($2.74), with a volume of 1,152,593 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AML shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 480 ($5.89).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -188.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 11,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £26,347.20 ($32,355.64). 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

