Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Pareto Securities lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.01.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Trading Down 0.8 %

ATLKY stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.22.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.