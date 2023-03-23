Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.