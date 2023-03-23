Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

