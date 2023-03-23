AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.39 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

