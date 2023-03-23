Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

