Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading 33.3% Higher

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 3,889,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 1,431,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

