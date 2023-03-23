Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $6.98. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

