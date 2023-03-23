Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $995.42 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.61 or 0.00030502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $995.42 million and approximately $49.77 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018865 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00201896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,229.65 or 1.00001200 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002303 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

